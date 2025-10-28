Magellan Financial Group Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has provided an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd announced the cessation of 25,247 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective October 30, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share value and signaling a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Buy with a A$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magellan Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both retail and institutional clients, with a market focus on delivering high-quality investment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 575,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.71B

