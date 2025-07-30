Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Signs Global License Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( (MDGL) ) has shared an update.

On July 30, 2025, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive global license agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group for SYH2086, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist. This agreement supports Madrigal’s strategy to develop combination treatments for MASH, combining Rezdiffra with SYH2086 to potentially offer a best-in-class treatment. The agreement includes an upfront payment of $120 million to CSPC and up to $2 billion in milestone payments, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDGL) stock is a Buy with a $390.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock, see the MDGL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MDGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDGL is a Neutral.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presents a mixed investment case. Strong revenue growth and a successful product launch boost its appeal, but profitability remains a challenge due to high operational costs. The stable balance sheet offers some reassurance, though ongoing cash burn and external financing reliance are risks. Technical indicators suggest a neutral stance with potential for growth, while the valuation reflects the high-risk nature typical of biotech firms.

To see Spark’s full report on MDGL stock, click here.

More about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease. Their primary product, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is the first FDA-approved medication for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis. Madrigal aims to address the high unmet medical need in MASH treatment.

Average Trading Volume: 338,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.53B

For an in-depth examination of MDGL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue