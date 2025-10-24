Madison Square Garden EVP Laura Franco to Depart

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ( (MSGE) ) has shared an update.

On October 21, 2025, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced that Laura Franco, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will be leaving the company effective October 31, 2025. Ms. Franco will receive severance benefits as per her employment agreement.

Spark’s Take on MSGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSGE is a Neutral.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a moderate overall stock score of 57. The most significant factor is the company’s financial performance, which is challenged by declining revenue growth and negative equity. Technical analysis shows positive momentum, which is a strong point. However, the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, and mixed results from the earnings call add to the uncertainty.

More about Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 366,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.19B

