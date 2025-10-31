Mader Group Marks 20 Years with Record Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mader Group Ltd ( (AU:MAD) ) has shared an announcement.

Mader Group Ltd celebrated its 20th anniversary and reported record financial results for FY25, with revenue reaching $872.2 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) at $57.1 million, surpassing its guidance targets. The company has successfully navigated unexpected challenges, strengthened its balance sheet by reducing net debt by 73%, and continues to focus on safety and employee culture, positioning itself strongly for future growth.

Mader Group Ltd is a diversified global business that provides technical services across multiple industries in nine countries. Founded in 2005, the company has grown from a single tradesman operation to a team of nearly 4,000 technicians, serving over 490 customers in more than 640 locations. Mader’s business model focuses on organic growth, expanding geographically, and broadening its range of trades, achieving a compound annual growth rate of around 30% over the past decade.

