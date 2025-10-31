Mader Group Marks 20 Years of Growth with Strategic Expansion Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mader Group Ltd ( (AU:MAD) ) has shared an announcement.

Mader Group Limited celebrated its 20th consecutive year of growth at its 2025 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing its commitment to creating an exceptional work environment and rewarding its workforce. The company plans to expand into infrastructure, transport, port, rail, and energy sectors while maintaining its core maintenance services, aiming to build a diversified service business. This strategic expansion is expected to enhance Mader’s industry positioning and deliver lasting value to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MAD) stock is a Hold with a A$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mader Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MAD Stock Forecast page.

More about Mader Group Ltd

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) is a global leader in providing specialist technical services across various industries. The company connects a global network of over 490 customers to a skilled workforce of approximately 3,900 personnel, offering flexible and cost-effective solutions. Mader Group has been recognized as a finalist in several prestigious awards, highlighting its excellence in business, employment, and safety.

Average Trading Volume: 191,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.86B

For detailed information about MAD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue