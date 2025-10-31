Mader Group Ltd Highlights Global Reach and Industry Involvement at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mader Group Ltd ( (AU:MAD) ) has provided an announcement.

Mader Group Ltd has announced its annual general meeting, highlighting its extensive global operations and workforce. The company’s wide network and diverse industry involvement underscore its strong market positioning and commitment to supporting a broad customer base, which is crucial for stakeholders and future growth.

More about Mader Group Ltd

Mader Group Ltd operates in the energy sector, transport and logistics, heavy mobile equipment, power generation and marine, and fixed infrastructure industries. The company boasts a global workforce of over 3,900 skilled employees and supports more than 490 customers across nine countries with a fleet of 1,850 service vehicles.

