Mad Paws Reports Strong Quarterly Growth Amid Strategic Realignment

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited reported strong financial results for the quarter ending September 2025, with a 14% increase in marketplace revenue and a 17% rise in Marketplace Cash EBITDA. The company has been enhancing its operational performance by leveraging automation and AI, optimizing customer journeys, and improving marketing strategies. Additionally, Mad Paws completed the divestment of its Pet Chemist business and closed its remaining e-commerce brands, aligning with its strategic focus on the online marketplace. The company is also in the process of a scheme of arrangement with Rover Group, Inc., which, if approved, will see Rover acquire 100% of Mad Paws’ shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MPA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited is Australia’s leading online pet ecosystem, connecting pet owners with high-quality services. The company focuses on providing a seamless experience for pet owners through its online marketplace.

Average Trading Volume: 896,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

