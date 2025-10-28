Macro Metals Limited Announces Significant Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kogi Iron Ltd. ( (AU:M4M) ) just unveiled an update.

Macro Metals Limited, under the ASX issuer code M4M, has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 240,000,000 performance rights and 198,056,973 ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date is set for December 18, 2025. This strategic move is expected to potentially enhance the company’s capital structure and market presence, offering new opportunities for growth and investment.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.24M

