Mach Natural Resources LP Reports Q3 2025 Results

Mach Natural Resources LP ( (MNR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mach Natural Resources LP presented to its investors.

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGL reserves, operating across the Anadarko, Permian, and San Juan Basins.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, Mach Natural Resources LP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.27 per common unit and provided an updated outlook for 2026. The company highlighted successful acquisitions and operational achievements during the quarter.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 included a net loss of $36 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $124 million. The company reported total revenue of $273 million and generated $106 million in net cash from operating activities. Mach also successfully closed acquisitions in the Permian and San Juan Basins, which contributed to its operational results.

Operationally, Mach achieved an average production of 94.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with significant contributions from its first wells in the Deep Anadarko and Mancos Shale. The company also reduced its 2026 drilling and completion capital program by 18% while maintaining production guidance, showcasing capital efficiency.

Looking ahead, Mach Natural Resources LP is focused on integrating its recent acquisitions and maintaining disciplined capital allocation to navigate the dynamic commodity environment, aiming to deliver value to its unitholders.

