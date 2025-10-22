Macfarlane Group Revises Profit Expectations Following Pitreavie Incident

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Macfarlane ( (GB:MACF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Macfarlane Group PLC has announced a reduction in its full-year 2025 adjusted operating profit expectations, projecting a decrease of 20% to 25% below market expectations. This adjustment is primarily due to a tragic incident at the Pitreavie site, acquired earlier in the year, which has led to a temporary suspension of operations and slower-than-expected improvements in the Distribution division. Despite these challenges, the company’s Manufacturing Operations, excluding Pitreavie, continue to perform robustly. The company remains focused on stabilizing the Pitreavie business and enhancing performance in the Distribution division, while maintaining net bank debt within its £40m facility.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MACF) stock is a Buy with a £109.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Macfarlane stock, see the GB:MACF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MACF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MACF is a Outperform.

Macfarlane’s stock is supported by strong financial health and an attractive valuation, but faces challenges from negative technical indicators. The effective management of cash flows and strategic share buyback program are positives, though the revenue growth slowdown and bearish technical outlook temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MACF stock, click here.

More about Macfarlane

Macfarlane Group PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1973, is a prominent player in the UK packaging industry. The company operates through two main divisions: Packaging Distribution, which is the leading UK distributor of protective packaging products, and Manufacturing Operations, a market leader in designing and producing protective packaging for high-value and fragile products. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, Macfarlane Group employs over 1,000 people across 43 sites in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, serving more than 20,000 customers in various sectors including retail e-commerce, consumer goods, and aerospace.

Average Trading Volume: 477,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £139M

Learn more about MACF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue