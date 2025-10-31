Mabuchi Motor Co. Reports Profit Growth and Strategic Expansion in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mabuchi Motor Co ( (JP:6592) ).

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2025, with significant growth in operating and ordinary income, reflecting improved profitability. The company also announced the inclusion of nine new subsidiaries, indicating strategic expansion, but noted a decrease in total assets and shareholders’ equity, which may impact future financial stability.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the motor industry. It specializes in the production of small electric motors, which are used in a variety of applications including automotive, home appliances, and industrial equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 415,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen329B

