Mabuchi Motor Co. Advances Treasury Stock Acquisition

An announcement from Mabuchi Motor Co ( (JP:6592) ) is now available.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. announced the purchase of 130,500 shares of its common stock, totaling ¥335,275,350, as part of its ongoing treasury stock acquisition program. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the board to purchase up to 4.6 million shares, with a maximum expenditure of ¥7 billion, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. operates in the motor industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of small electric motors. The company is known for its extensive range of motors used in various applications, including automotive, home appliances, and industrial equipment.

