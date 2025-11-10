MA Credit Income Trust Updates NTA Estimate

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has shared an announcement.
MA Credit Income Trust announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of November 7, 2025, which stands at $2.0031. This update provides stakeholders with a current valuation metric, potentially influencing investment decisions and reflecting the trust’s financial health.
More about MA Credit Income Trust
Average Trading Volume: 667,262
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$574.6M
