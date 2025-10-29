M Vest Water AS Announces Private Placement to Support Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from M Vest Water AS ( (DE:7YA) ) is now available.

M Vest Water AS has announced a private placement of new shares to raise approximately NOK 8 million, with the potential for an increase based on investor interest. This move aims to provide working capital for ongoing projects and meet the high demand for their NORWAFLOC® products. The company is experiencing profitability in its aquaculture segment and sees significant growth opportunities in dredging and oil & gas sectors, particularly in the Middle East. The private placement will be directed towards selected domestic investors, and the proceeds will support the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

M Vest Water AS is an environmental technology company specializing in water treatment solutions for both industrial and municipal markets. Their products are non-toxic, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly, achieving high levels of purification in a cost-effective manner. The company is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker MVW.

