M.P. Evans Expands Indonesian Palm Oil Operations with New Acquisition

M.P. Evans ( (GB:MPE) ) just unveiled an update.

M.P. Evans Group PLC has completed the acquisition of two Indonesian plantation companies, PT Setara Kilau Mas Adicita and PT Sumber Bumi Serasi, adding 2,750 hectares of oil-palm plantations to its portfolio. This acquisition is expected to enhance earnings immediately and aligns with the company’s strategic objectives to expand its operations and improve the utilization of its on-site mill. The company maintains a strong net cash position, allowing for further growth opportunities.

More about M.P. Evans

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil. The company focuses on managing and expanding its oil-palm plantations in Indonesia, with a commitment to sustainable practices and certification through the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).

Average Trading Volume: 66,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £632.3M

