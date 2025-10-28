Lynas Rare Earths Expands Heavy Rare Earths Facility in Malaysia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lynas Rare Earths ( (AU:LYC) ) has shared an announcement.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd has announced plans to establish a new Heavy Rare Earth separation facility in Malaysia to meet the growing demand for non-Chinese sources of Heavy Rare Earth oxides. The facility, with a processing capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes per annum, will enhance Lynas’ production capabilities and strengthen its market position. The project, costing approximately A$180 million, will be self-funded and is expected to begin production in April 2026. This expansion is part of Lynas’ growth strategy and aims to cater to high-demand sectors such as electronics, providing customers with a broader range of separated Heavy Rare Earth products.

More about Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd is a leading company in the rare earths industry, focusing on the production and supply of both Light and Heavy Rare Earth products. The company is notable for its ability to produce Heavy Rare Earth oxides in commercial quantities outside of China, with a significant market focus on providing reliable sources of rare earths for modern manufacturing needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,912,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.94B

