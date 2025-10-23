Lykos Metals Limited Ceases Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lykos Metals Limited ( (AU:YUG) ) has shared an update.

Lykos Metals Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in a particular company, scheme, or fund, as per the Corporations Act 2001. This change in substantial holding reflects a shift in the company’s investment strategy or portfolio management, potentially impacting its influence or decision-making power within the entity it has divested from.

More about Lykos Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 335,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about YUG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue