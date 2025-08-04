Lygend Resources Clarifies Share Disposal by Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2245) ) has shared an announcement.

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. issued a clarification regarding the disposal of 50,000 shares by Ms. FEI Feng, a shareholder and director. The company clarified that the share reduction was part of an employee shareholding platform and did not affect Ms. Fei’s direct ownership. Ms. Fei continues to support the company’s development and holds confidence in its future prospects.

More about Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the resources and technology sector. The company focuses on resource management and technological advancements, with a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 761,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$22.86B

