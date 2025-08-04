LY Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

LY Corporation ( (JP:4689) ) has shared an announcement.

LY Corporation reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a revenue increase of 5.7% year-on-year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating income by 11% and a slight decrease in profit before tax by 0.7%. The results indicate a mixed performance, with growth in revenue but challenges in maintaining profitability, which could impact their market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4689) stock is a Buy with a Yen585.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LY Corporation stock, see the JP:4689 Stock Forecast page.

More about LY Corporation

LY Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its emphasis on technological advancements and market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 14,090,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3819.5B

Find detailed analytics on 4689 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue