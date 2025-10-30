LXP Industrial Trust Announces Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from LXP Industrial Trust ( (LXP) ).

LXP Industrial Trust announced a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-5, effective November 10, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning November 11, 2025. The third quarter of 2025 saw LXP report a net income of $34.6 million, a 20% premium sale of two development projects, and a dividend increase of 3.7%. The company also reduced its net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 5.2x and completed significant leasing activities, positioning itself well for future growth.

Spark’s Take on LXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LXP is a Outperform.

LXP Industrial Trust’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, supported by a favorable earnings call. The company’s robust leasing activity and strategic debt management are significant strengths. However, the high P/E ratio and declining free cash flow growth present potential risks. The positive dividend yield adds an attractive income component.

More about LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LXP and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Average Trading Volume: 3,451,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.82B

