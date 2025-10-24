Lupin Limited Launches Generic Version of Ravicti® in U.S.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lupin Limited ( (IN:LUPIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Lupin Limited has launched an authorized generic version of Ravicti® (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, in the United States, aimed at managing urea cycle disorders (UCDs) in patients who cannot be managed by dietary protein restriction and/or amino acid supplementation alone. This strategic move is expected to enhance Lupin’s presence in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, potentially increasing its market share and providing a cost-effective treatment option for patients with UCDs.

More about Lupin Limited

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a presence in over 100 markets. The company specializes in a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Lupin holds a strong market position in India and the U.S. across various therapy areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women’s health. It operates 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centers worldwide, supported by a workforce of over 24,000 professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 18,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 887.6B INR

For a thorough assessment of LUPIN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue