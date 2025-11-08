Lupin Bioresearch Center Achieves Zero Observations from U.S. FDA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Lupin Limited ( (IN:LUPIN) ).

Lupin Limited announced that its Bioresearch Center in Pune received zero observations from the U.S. FDA following a successful inspection and assessment. This outcome underscores Lupin’s commitment to quality and compliance, enhancing its reputation in the pharmaceutical industry and potentially strengthening its market position.

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader based in Mumbai, India, with a presence in over 100 markets. The company specializes in branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It holds a strong market position in India and the U.S. across various therapeutic areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and more. Lupin operates 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centers worldwide, supported by over 24,000 professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 20,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 893.4B INR

