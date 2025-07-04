Lung Kee Group Reports Reduced Losses Amid Improved Profit Margins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited ( (HK:0255) ) has provided an update.

Lung Kee Group Holdings Limited announced a significant reduction in its net loss for the first half of 2025, expecting a loss of no more than HK$5 million compared to HK$24 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to increased profit margins due to higher selling prices, increased machining services, and lower raw material costs, despite a decrease in total revenue. The company is finalizing its interim results, which may be subject to adjustments, and advises caution to shareholders and potential investors.

Lung Kee Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on machining services and products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its efforts to improve profit margins through strategic pricing and cost management.

