Lundin Mining Updates Share Capital and Reports on Compliance

Lundin Mining ( (TSE:LUN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lundin Mining has updated its share capital, increasing the number of issued and outstanding shares to 855,997,663 due to employee stock options and share units. The company has also committed up to US$150 million in annual share buybacks, acquiring 12,629,000 shares for approximately US$104 million in 2025. Additionally, Lundin Mining has filed its ESTMA and Modern Slavery reports for 2024, reflecting its compliance and transparency efforts.

More about Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States, primarily producing copper, gold, and nickel.

