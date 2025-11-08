Lundin Gold Reports Record Third-Quarter Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. ( (LUGDF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lundin Gold Inc. presented to its investors.

Lundin Gold Inc., based in Vancouver, Canada, operates the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, recognized as one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. The company is committed to responsible mining practices and community engagement.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Lundin Gold announced record financial results, driven by high gold prices and efficient operations. The company reported revenues of $447 million and a record net income of $208 million, alongside robust free cash flow of $191 million.

Key financial metrics included gold sales of 124,911 ounces at an average realized price of $3,634 per ounce, with cash operating costs at $861 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs at $1,036 per ounce. The company declared a substantial dividend of $0.80 per share, reflecting its strong cash flow performance.

Looking ahead, Lundin Gold remains on track to meet its annual production guidance, with expectations to finish at the upper end of its cost guidance due to elevated gold prices. The company continues to focus on exploration and expansion projects to ensure long-term growth and sustainability.

As Lundin Gold transitions to new leadership, the company is poised to maintain its strong performance and continue delivering value to shareholders while supporting local communities and minimizing environmental impact.

