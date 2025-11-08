Lumax Auto Technologies Unveils Strategic Moves and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Lumax Auto Technologies Limited ( (IN:LUMAXTECH) ).

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited announced several strategic decisions following a board meeting, including the issuance of a corporate guarantee to secure a loan for Lumax Yokowo Technologies Private Limited. The company also released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year, reappointed key managerial personnel, and approved a scheme of amalgamation with IAC International Automotive India Private Limited. Additionally, Lumax plans to invest in its subsidiary and acquire a stake in Power Pulse Trading Solutions Limited to qualify as a captive user for renewable energy, indicating a focus on sustainable energy solutions.

More about Lumax Auto Technologies Limited

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited operates in the automotive industry, providing a range of auto components and solutions. The company focuses on manufacturing and supplying automotive lighting, chassis, and other components, catering primarily to the needs of the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 16,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 78.75B INR

