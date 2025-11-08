Lumax Auto Technologies Expands Operations and Strengthens Strategic Investments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited ( (IN:LUMAXTECH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited announced the relocation of its accessory business to a new site in Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand, which is expected to enhance operational efficiency. The company also reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year of 2025, alongside the re-appointment of key managerial personnel. Additionally, Lumax is pursuing strategic investments, including a significant stake in Power Pulse Trading Solutions Limited to support its renewable energy initiatives, and a corporate guarantee to secure financing for Lumax Yokowo Technologies Private Limited.

More about Lumax Auto Technologies Limited

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of automotive components and accessories. The company is known for its innovation in automotive lighting and other vehicle parts, catering to a wide range of automotive manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 16,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 78.75B INR

