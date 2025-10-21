Luk Fook Holdings Reports Robust Q2 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Luk Fook Holdings (International) ( (HK:0590) ).

Luk Fook Holdings reported a strong retail sales performance in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, with overall retail sales value and revenue increasing by 18% and 15% year-on-year, respectively. The company saw significant growth in Mainland China, driven by e-commerce, and entered the Vietnam market for the first time. Despite a reduction in the number of shops, the company achieved double-digit growth in same-store sales across various product categories, indicating a robust market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0590) stock is a Buy with a HK$30.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock, see the HK:0590 Stock Forecast page.

More about Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited operates in the jewelry industry, focusing on gold, platinum, and fixed price jewelry products. The company has a significant presence in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and overseas markets, with a growing emphasis on e-commerce.

Average Trading Volume: 2,087,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.7B

See more insights into 0590 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue