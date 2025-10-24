Lufax Enhances Corporate Governance with Revised Audit Committee Charter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A ( (HK:6623) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lufax Holding Ltd has amended and restated the charter of its Audit Board Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting and financial reporting processes. The committee is composed of independent directors with financial expertise and meets regularly to ensure compliance with relevant regulations. This move reflects Lufax’s commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency, potentially strengthening its position in the financial industry and reassuring stakeholders of its robust oversight mechanisms.

More about Lufax Holding Ltd Class A

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.89B

