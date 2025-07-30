Luckin Coffee’s Q2 2025: Robust Revenue Growth and Store Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Luckin Coffee ( (LKNCY) ) has shared an update.

Luckin Coffee reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with net revenues increasing by 47.1% year-over-year to RMB12.4 billion and GAAP operating income rising by 61.8% to RMB1.7 billion. The company saw a notable acceleration in same-store sales growth for self-operated stores, reaching 13.4%, and expanded its store count to 26,206 globally. This growth was driven by an increase in the number of products sold and a record high in average monthly transacting customers. The company’s strategic focus on scale, operational efficiency, and market expansion has strengthened its industry positioning, promising sustainable long-term growth and reinforcing its market leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (LKNCY) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Luckin Coffee stock, see the LKNCY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LKNCY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LKNCY is a Outperform.

Luckin Coffee’s overall stock score reflects its robust financial performance, marked by impressive revenue and profit growth and a strong balance sheet. The company benefits from positive momentum in stock prices and favorable technical indicators, although the valuation is on the higher side, indicating investor expectations for future growth. The earnings call further supports a positive outlook with strong guidance and strategic initiatives, despite some potential cost and competitive challenges.

More about Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. is a prominent player in the coffee industry, primarily focused on the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks and other coffee-related products. The company operates a significant number of self-operated and partnership stores across China and internationally, including locations in Singapore, Malaysia, and the U.S. Known for its rapid expansion and innovative approach, Luckin Coffee aims to capture a larger market share through its extensive store network and customer-centric strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,793,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.99B

