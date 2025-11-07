LSI Industries Reports Strong Q1 2026 Earnings

Lsi Industries Inc. ( (LYTS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lsi Industries Inc. presented to its investors.

LSI Industries Inc., a prominent U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, is known for its innovative products and comprehensive project management services in strategic vertical markets.

In its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings report, LSI Industries reported robust financial performance, marked by significant growth in net sales and net income. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its strong financial health.

The company achieved a 14% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching $157.3 million, driven by strong demand in both its Lighting and Display Solutions segments. Net income rose to $7.3 million, with adjusted net income up 22% year-over-year. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million, a 17% increase from the previous year, and an improved EBITDA margin rate of 10.0%. LSI’s strategic focus on high-value verticals and disciplined cost management contributed to these positive results.

LSI Industries’ management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing its strategic growth plans and focus on innovation. The company aims to continue driving profitable sales growth and maintaining its competitive edge in the market through strategic acquisitions and cost control measures. With a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, LSI is well-positioned to meet its fiscal 2028 financial targets.

