LSEG Executes Share Buyback Program

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has provided an announcement.

LSEG has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 214,572 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders, which now stand at 517,726,606. This move is part of LSEG’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Neutral.

The London Stock Exchange’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. However, bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio weigh down the score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) operates within the financial services industry, primarily providing a platform for trading shares and other securities. It is a key player in the global financial market, offering services that include capital formation, intellectual property, and risk and balance sheet management.

Average Trading Volume: 1,658,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £44.58B

