Loyal Metals Unveils Major Copper-Gold Discovery at Highway Reward Mine

Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) has provided an update.

Loyal Metals Ltd has announced a significant discovery of 132.5 meters of massive pyrite and copper sulphides at the Highway Reward Copper-Gold Mine, marking the first drilling campaign in over 20 years. This discovery, which includes notable intervals of chalcopyrite and a new sphalerite sulphide zone, highlights the potential for further exploration and development of the mine’s unmined copper-gold zones. The company is well-funded with $5.8 million to continue its exploration efforts, aiming to unlock the project’s high-grade potential and enhance its industry positioning.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

Loyal Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is involved in projects that target high-grade copper-gold zones, with a particular emphasis on underexplored and unmined areas.

Average Trading Volume: 506,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

