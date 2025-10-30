Louisiana-Pacific Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Louisiana-Pacific ( (LPX) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 14, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and may enhance its market position by demonstrating financial stability and rewarding investor loyalty.

The most recent analyst rating on (LPX) stock is a Hold with a $98.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Louisiana-Pacific stock, see the LPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LPX is a Neutral.

Louisiana-Pacific’s overall stock score reflects strong financial health and operational improvements, particularly in the Siding segment. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and challenges in the OSB market pose risks. The valuation is fair, but the mixed sentiment from the earnings call tempers enthusiasm.

To see Spark’s full report on LPX stock, click here.

More about Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions) is a leader in high-performance building solutions, manufacturing engineered wood products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. Their product portfolio includes Siding Solutions, Structural Solutions, and Oriented Strand Board, complemented by industry-leading customer service and warranties. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates over 20 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil.

Average Trading Volume: 840,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.2B

For an in-depth examination of LPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue