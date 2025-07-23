Lotus Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lotus Resources Limited ( (AU:LOT) ) has issued an announcement.

Lotus Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 2,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and support its ongoing projects, potentially strengthening its market position and providing value to its stakeholders.

More about Lotus Resources Limited

Lotus Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium projects. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its flagship Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for uranium driven by global energy needs.

Average Trading Volume: 12,262,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$414.7M

