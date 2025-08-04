Lottomatica Group Releases Half-Year Financial Report for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. ( (IT:LTMC) ) has shared an announcement.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. has filed its Half-Year Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2025. The report, approved by the Board of Directors, is available to the public at the company’s registered office and online, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial status and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:LTMC) stock is a Hold with a EUR27.00 price target.

More about Lottomatica Group S.P.A.

Average Trading Volume: 869,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.79B

