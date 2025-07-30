Lorne Park Capital Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Asset Expansion in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lorne Park Capital ( (TSE:LPC) ) has shared an update.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. reported a revenue increase of 13% for the first half of 2025, reaching $19.2 million, and a 10.5% increase for the second quarter, totaling $9.6 million. The company also saw its assets under management grow to $3.92 billion by June 30, 2025, driven by new clients and market appreciation. Despite a net earnings loss in Q2 2025, the company noted an improvement in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting a 17.1% increase for the six-month period. These financial results highlight the company’s ongoing growth and strategic positioning in the investment management industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LPC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LPC is a Outperform.

Lorne Park Capital’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the most significant factors contributing to the score. The technical analysis shows a positive trend but raises caution due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued, limiting upside potential.

More about Lorne Park Capital

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. is a company that combines boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms to provide cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates, and trusts. The company’s strategy focuses on aligning investment managers and wealth advisors while offering resources to enhance their growth.

Average Trading Volume: 8,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$121.1M

