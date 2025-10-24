Lord Resources Limited Announces Upcoming AGM and Push for Paperless Communications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lord Resources Limited ( (AU:LRD) ) has shared an announcement.

Lord Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The company is emphasizing electronic communications, encouraging shareholders to switch to paperless options to reduce costs and environmental impact. Shareholders are urged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance, with the outcomes of the resolutions to be published on the ASX platform. The company highlights the importance of electronic communication in line with recent legislative changes, aiming to streamline shareholder interactions and reduce paper usage.

Lord Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:LRD and is based in West Perth, Western Australia.

