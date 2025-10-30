Loomis AB Announces Share Repurchase Plan for Q4 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Loomis AB ( (SE:LOOMIS) ) is now available.

Loomis AB’s Board of Directors has decided to repurchase shares worth up to SEK 200 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting. The repurchase, managed by Danske Bank, will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and aims to strengthen the company’s market position. This strategic move reflects Loomis’ commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially increasing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:LOOMIS) stock is a Hold with a SEK416.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Loomis AB stock, see the SE:LOOMIS Stock Forecast page.

More about Loomis AB

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis’ customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries, employs around 24,000 people, and had revenue in 2024 of more than SEK 30 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

Average Trading Volume: 80,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK25.61B

For detailed information about LOOMIS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue