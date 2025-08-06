Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Vinanz Limited ( (GB:BTC) ) is now available.

London BTC Company Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, including the adoption of audited accounts, reappointment of auditors, re-election of the Finance Director, and authorization for the Board to issue further shares or securities. This successful meeting supports the company’s strategic operations and strengthens its position in the bitcoin industry.

More about Vinanz Limited

London BTC Company Limited is a bitcoin treasury company listed on the London Stock Exchange and trades on the US OTCQB. It focuses on building a strategic bitcoin holding through acquisitions and its own mining operations in North America, with facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, and Labrador.

Average Trading Volume: 2,706,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £18.17M

