Loncor Gold Acquired by Chengtun Mining for C$261 Million

Loncor Gold ( (TSE:LN) ) has shared an update.

On October 14, 2025, Loncor Gold Inc. announced its acquisition by Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. for approximately C$261 million in an all-cash transaction. The deal offers Loncor shareholders a significant premium on their shares and provides immediate liquidity. The transaction is expected to close by Q1 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, and will see Loncor’s shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. This acquisition marks a strategic move for Loncor, crystallizing its value and mitigating future risks, while leveraging Chengtun Mining’s expertise and capital to further develop the Imbo project.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LN is a Underperform.

Loncor Gold’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, characterized by no revenue, rising losses, and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some potential for positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains poor with a negative P/E ratio. Notable corporate events highlight future growth potential but do not offset current financial challenges.

More about Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company has a significant resource base in the Ngayu Belt, particularly at the Imbo Project, which includes the Adumbi deposit with substantial indicated and inferred mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 450,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$228.1M

