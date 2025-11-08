Loma Negra Reports Challenging 3Q25 Financial Results

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ( (LOMA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima presented to its investors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is Argentina’s leading cement producer, engaged in the production and distribution of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete, and lime, primarily for construction purposes. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Loma Negra reported a challenging period marked by a decrease in net sales revenues by 12.1% year-over-year, primarily due to a decline in the cement segment. The company also faced a significant drop in its consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which fell by 23.7% in pesos and 35.1% in dollars compared to the same period last year.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of Ps. 8,587 million, a stark contrast to the net profit of Ps. 27,871 million recorded in the previous year. This downturn was attributed to higher losses in net financial results and a lower operating result. Despite these challenges, Loma Negra successfully issued a Class 5 Corporate Bond amounting to US$113 million, aimed at refinancing upcoming maturities and extending the average duration of its debt.

The company’s sales volumes in cement, masonry, and lime decreased by 5.4% year-over-year, although there was a 12.8% sequential increase. The concrete and aggregates segments showed strong growth in volumes, driven by private developments and public infrastructure projects. However, the railroad segment faced disruptions due to a storm affecting the railway line, impacting longer-haul traffic.

Looking ahead, Loma Negra remains cautiously optimistic as political concerns ease following the national mid-term elections. The company anticipates a reduction in volatility, which could positively influence activity levels and support a gradual recovery in the coming quarters.

