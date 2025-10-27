Lodestar Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) is now available.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 3,651,735 ordinary fully paid securities, with a planned issue date of March 3, 2026. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital, potentially enhancing the company’s financial position and supporting its ongoing exploration and development activities. The announcement may impact stakeholders by influencing the company’s market valuation and operational capabilities.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

