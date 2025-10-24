Lodestar Metals Secures $1.1 Million in Financing for Goldrun Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Lodestar Battery Metals ( (TSE:LSTR) ).

Lodestar Metals Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising gross proceeds of $1,123,655.10. The funds will be used for exploration and drilling on the Goldrun Project in Nevada and for working capital purposes, enhancing Lodestar’s position in the gold exploration industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LSTR is a Underperform.

Lodestar Battery Metals faces significant challenges with its current financial performance, characterized by no revenue and consistent losses, typical of early-stage mining ventures. The technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the negative P/E ratio underscores its speculative nature. While the absence of debt is a potential positive, the overall financial instability and lack of corporate developments lead to a low overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:LSTR stock, click here.

More about Lodestar Battery Metals

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. The company employs a disciplined approach to discovery, focusing on high-value targets and building a compliant gold resource to deliver lasting shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 135,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$2.37M

For an in-depth examination of LSTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue