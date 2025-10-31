Lode Resources Reports High-Grade Assay Results from Key Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lode Resources Ltd ( (AU:LDR) ) has provided an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has reported significant high-grade antimony and silver drill assay results from its ongoing drilling programs at the Montezuma and Magwood projects. These results highlight the potential for substantial mineral deposits, with assays showing high percentages of antimony and silver, alongside notable gold and tin grades. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from strong antimony prices and increased interest in western supply sources, which could enhance its market position and attract stakeholder interest.

More about Lode Resources Ltd

Lode Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of antimony and silver projects. The company is actively advancing its Montezuma Silver & Antimony Project in Tasmania and the Magwood antimony project in New South Wales, aiming to secure new western supply sources for these critical metals.

Average Trading Volume: 640,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.21M

