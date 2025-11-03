Locksley Resources Expands U.S. Strategy with Major Financing and Operational Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ) is now available.

Locksley Resources Limited announced an investor webinar to discuss significant developments, including a potential US$191 million financing support from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California. The company is advancing its U.S. expansion strategy with new surveys and drilling programs, and has produced the first 100% American-made antimony ingot in decades, reinforcing its position in the critical minerals sector.

Locksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States, specifically targeting rare earth elements and antimony through its Mojave Project in California. The company is committed to re-establishing domestic supply chains for these critical materials and is working with U.S. research institutions and industry partners to implement a mine-to-market strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 12,651,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$98.03M

