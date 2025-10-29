Locate Technologies Announces Virtual 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:LOC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Locate Technologies Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 28, 2025, allowing shareholders to participate in real-time. The company encourages shareholders to vote on resolutions either during the meeting or by proxy if unable to attend, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement in advancing the company’s strategic goals.

More about Zoom2u Technologies Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 268,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

