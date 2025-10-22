Locafy Ltd. Delays Annual Report Filing

Locafy Ltd. ( (LCFY) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Locafy Ltd., an Australian company, has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is attributed to the company’s ongoing efforts to complete its financial statements and other necessary disclosures, which could not be finalized without incurring unreasonable effort or expense. Locafy Ltd. anticipates submitting the report within fifteen calendar days following the original deadline. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Gavin Burnett, the Chief Executive Officer, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (LCFY) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Locafy Ltd. stock, see the LCFY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LCFY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LCFY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Locafy Ltd. is primarily impacted by its financial challenges, with persistent losses and negative cash flows posing significant risks. Technical analysis provides a mixed outlook with some short-term positive momentum. The lack of valuation metrics further complicates the assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on LCFY stock, click here.

More about Locafy Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 559,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.33M

For a thorough assessment of LCFY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue