Loblaw Reports Strong Q2 Revenue Growth and Announces Stock Split

Loblaw Companies ( (TSE:L) ) has provided an update.

Loblaw Companies reported a 5.2% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increased customer traffic, larger basket sizes, and higher unit sales. The company saw strong performance in both its food and drug retail segments, with notable growth in pharmacy and healthcare services. Loblaw’s expansion strategy includes opening new stores and pharmacy clinics across Canada, enhancing its market presence. Additionally, the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split to maintain share accessibility for retail investors and employees, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:L) stock is a Buy with a C$189.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Loblaw Companies stock, see the TSE:L Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:L Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:L is a Outperform.

Loblaw Companies’ strong financial performance and strategic expansions drive its high stock score. Despite bullish technical indicators, high valuation metrics and inflationary pressures pose risks. Continued monitoring of debt levels is advised.

More about Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited is a leading Canadian retailer operating in the food and drug retail sectors. The company offers a range of products and services through its nationwide network of stores and digital platforms, focusing on quality, value, and convenience. Loblaw’s market focus includes food retail through banners like Hard Discount and Real Canadian Superstores, as well as drug retail through Shoppers Drug Mart.

Average Trading Volume: 360,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$64.9B

