loanDepot, Inc. Q3 Earnings Call: Strategic Gains Amid Challenges

loanDepot, Inc. ((LDI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

loanDepot, Inc. Balances Strategic Gains with Persistent Challenges in Q3 Earnings Call

The recent earnings call for loanDepot, Inc. presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting strategic improvements and financial advancements alongside ongoing challenges. While the company reported an increase in rate lock volume and servicing fee income, these positive developments were tempered by continued net losses, a decline in loan origination volume, and rising total expenses. The overall sentiment conveyed a balance between optimism for strategic initiatives and caution due to persistent financial hurdles.

Increase in Pull-Through Weighted Rate Lock Volume

The third quarter of 2025 saw a notable 10% increase in pull-through weighted rate lock volume, reaching $7 billion compared to $6.3 billion in the previous quarter. This growth reflects the company’s efforts to enhance its market position and capitalize on favorable conditions.

Higher Servicing Fee Income

loanDepot reported an increase in servicing fee income, which rose from $108 million in Q2 2025 to $112 million in Q3 2025. This improvement is attributed to an increase in the unpaid principal balance of the servicing portfolio, underscoring the company’s ability to generate consistent revenue streams.

New Leadership and Strategic Initiatives

In a bid to transform its business, loanDepot introduced new leadership across all origination channels and implemented AI capabilities. These strategic initiatives aim to enhance performance and reduce costs, positioning the company for future growth and efficiency.

Cash Position Improvement

The company ended the third quarter with a strengthened cash position, reporting $459 million in cash, an increase of $51 million from the second quarter. This improvement highlights loanDepot’s focus on maintaining liquidity and financial stability.

Adjusted Net Loss

loanDepot reported an adjusted net loss of $3 million for the third quarter, marking an improvement from a $16 million loss in the second quarter. This reduction in net loss is a positive sign of the company’s efforts to mitigate financial setbacks.

Decrease in Loan Origination Volume

Despite some positive financial metrics, loanDepot experienced a 3% decrease in loan origination volume, dropping to $6.5 billion from the prior quarter’s $6.7 billion. This decline highlights the challenges the company faces in sustaining growth in this area.

Increase in Total Expenses

Total expenses rose by $19 million, or 6%, from the previous quarter, driven by one-time benefits in salary and general and administrative expenses recognized earlier. This increase in expenses underscores the need for continued cost management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, loanDepot provided guidance for the fourth quarter, anticipating pull-through weighted lock volume between $6 billion and $8 billion and origination volume between $6.5 billion and $8.5 billion. The company expects a gain on sale margin between 300 and 325 basis points. While total expenses are projected to rise due to higher volume-related expenses, loanDepot remains committed to maintaining profitability and a robust balance sheet.

In summary, loanDepot’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment with both strategic advancements and ongoing challenges. The company demonstrated improvements in key financial metrics and strategic initiatives, yet it continues to face hurdles such as declining loan origination volume and rising expenses. As loanDepot navigates these challenges, its focus on strategic growth and financial stability remains pivotal.

